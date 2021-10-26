Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $6.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.81. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.07 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.