SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s stock price traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. 5,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 132,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.33.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

