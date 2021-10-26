Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 2.3% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,406,000 after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.55. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.10. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.50 and a 12-month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

