Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 179,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $618,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.23.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $68.96 on Tuesday, reaching $3,389.33. 94,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,353.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.