Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 838,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after buying an additional 106,595 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 768,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 241,461 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $83.25. 3,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.