Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $157.61. The stock had a trading volume of 24,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.