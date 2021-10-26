Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded up $6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.