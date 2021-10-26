Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Takes $407,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $1,169,000. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 645.0% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Visa by 23.8% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,650,989 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,063,231,000 after buying an additional 830,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $454.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.27. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.