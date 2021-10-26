SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEGXF. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Peel Hunt downgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of SEGXF opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

