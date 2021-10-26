Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,802. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
See Also: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.