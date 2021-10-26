Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,802. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

