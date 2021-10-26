SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev Sells 5,904 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $144,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEMrush alerts:

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $239,824.00.

SEMrush stock opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.