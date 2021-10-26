Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

