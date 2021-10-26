Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
