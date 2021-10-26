Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.85 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 3,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

