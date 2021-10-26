Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $895-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $939.85 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 3,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,434. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.