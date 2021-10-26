Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 760,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,705 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.80% of Sensient Technologies worth $65,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $64.22 and a 1 year high of $98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.