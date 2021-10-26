Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.11), with a volume of 46751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.14).

The stock has a market cap of £640.15 million and a P/E ratio of -200.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

