SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

