SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIT. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Triterras by 200.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triterras by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Triterras stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Triterras, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

