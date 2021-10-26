SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,228 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

In related news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

