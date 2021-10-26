SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 398 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,226 shares of company stock worth $1,184,481 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

