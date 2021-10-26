SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Blucora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.24 million, a P/E ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $18.83.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

