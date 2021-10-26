SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,962 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,962 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,204,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CEVA by 54.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.93, a PEG ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

