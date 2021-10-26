SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 74.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $128.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $130.35.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

