SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) traded up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.56. 18,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,735,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

