Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.55 price target on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE S opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$194.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20. Sherritt International has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$31.00 million during the quarter.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

