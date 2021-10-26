Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 358 ($4.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 361.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.54. STV Group has a twelve month low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of £167.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

