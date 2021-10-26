Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%.

Shares of BSRR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,750. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

