Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,606 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter valued at $360,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLG stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

