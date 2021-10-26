Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,900 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,886,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 338,004 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 46,711 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.56. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 3.19%.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

