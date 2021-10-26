Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 13,990 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

GEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

GEO opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.