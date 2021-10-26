Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.19.

SXYAY opened at $33.81 on Monday. Sika has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

