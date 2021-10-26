Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.