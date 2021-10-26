Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 61,920 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 113.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

In related news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

