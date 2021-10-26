Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after acquiring an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $276.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

