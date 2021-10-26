Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,509,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,417,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $888,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

NYSE:TRP opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

