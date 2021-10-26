Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.