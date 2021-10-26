Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $42,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

NYSE SLB opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.