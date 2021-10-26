Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,394,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,973,000 after purchasing an additional 50,813 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,947 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total transaction of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock valued at $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $183.43 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

