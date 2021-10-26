SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) Upgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske upgraded shares of SimCorp A/S (OTCMKTS:SICRF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:SICRF opened at $136.00 on Monday. SimCorp A/S has a 12 month low of $128.00 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.08.
SimCorp A/S Company Profile
