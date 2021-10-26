Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD traded down $7.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 2,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,449. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $86.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

