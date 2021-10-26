Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $135.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Simpson Manufacturing traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $107.08. Approximately 1,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,836 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

