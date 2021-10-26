Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP traded up $4.47 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 524,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,251,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLP. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.