Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:SINC)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75.

Sincerity Applied Materials (OTCMKTS:SINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. Sincerity Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 57.39%.

Sincerity Applied Materials Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary engages in the distribution of applied materials, particularly plastics. It offers polymer products such as generic construction materials and breathable stretch film and antibacterial sheeting. The company was founded by Korstiaan Zandvliet, Maarten van der Sanden, and Robin Slakhorst on July 28, 2011 and is headquartered in South Yarra, Australia.

