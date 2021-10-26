SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 2,193,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,068. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

