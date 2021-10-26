Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,119,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,543,000 after buying an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

