Skyline Champion (SKY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.06. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $66.82.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skyline Champion stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Skyline Champion worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

