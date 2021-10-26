SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Holdings Lifted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.79% of SkyWest worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest stock opened at $46.93 on Tuesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

