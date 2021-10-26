Smartlands Network (SLT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $155,307.00

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Smartlands Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00014976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $47.99 million and $155,307.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

