Snap’s (SNAP) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Snap from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.93.

SNAP opened at $54.50 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $656,337.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,162,336.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 433,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 44.3% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

