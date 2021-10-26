Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE:SQM opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 175,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 134,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.