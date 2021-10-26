SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $323.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $5,735,446 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after buying an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.12. 34,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,880. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.